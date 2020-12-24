Lauren Alaina’s “supporting a good Claus” to provide coats for kids in need this winter

ABC

During the coldest months of the year, many families in need find themselves stretched too thin to afford warm winter wear this holiday season. That’s why Lauren Alaina has joined forces with Operation Warm and the Martha O’Bryan Center, and she’s encouraging fans to do the same.

“I love supporting a good Claus for Christmas,” the singer wrote on Twitter. “No child should be without a coat when it’s cold. Let’s all do our part to help get them the holiday warmth they deserve.”

Through her new initiative, Lauren has set a goal of raising $5,000 to provide brand-new children’s coats to Nashville families in need.

It’s the cherry on top of a busy holiday season for Lauren, who in addition has been participating in the Grand Ole Opry’s Christmas programming, and also performed during the Macy’s annual Thanksgiving Day Parade last month.

