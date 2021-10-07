Lauren Alaina will light up the Grand Ole Opry to support the fight against breast cancer

Courtesy of the Grand Ole Opry

Later this month, country artists will band together for the Grand Ole Opry’s 12th annual “Opry Goes Pink” event, a celebration and show that raises money and awareness for nonprofit organization Susan G. Komen, which works to support those affected by breast cancer.

As previously announced, Lauren Alaina will be among the stars performing during this year’s show. But she’ll also flip the celebratory switch at the beginning of the show, turning the Opry’s iconic barn backdrop pink to mark the occasion.

“I know firsthand how devastating cancer can be to a family,” Lauren shares. The singer’s stepfather, Sam, died of cancer in 2018. “Breast cancer in particular can be a difficult diagnosis,” she continues. “I am honored to bring awareness to this cause on my favorite stage in the world.”

The Opry’s “Opry Goes Pink” event will take place on Tuesday, October 19. Tickets to the show are available now.

