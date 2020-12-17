Lauren Alaina to star in the next installment of CMT’s ‘Off the Road’ digital series

Courtesy of CMT

Lauren Alaina is taking fans behind the scenes of her quarantine-era daily life with a new installment of CMT’s Off the Road digital series.

The 2020 version of CMT’s On the Road digital franchise, which follows artists on tour, Off the Road follows what artists are doing as they deal with life during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“My life has been turned upside down this year like everyone else’s” Lauren says in a trailer for the show. “I love to be onstage. I’ve been doing it for 10 years. So it’s been really important to me to find ways to still connect with people.”

The new show will follow along as Lauren gets ready for the holidays, even taking virtual cooking lessons from her Nana. Fans can also get a behind-the-scenes look at her Macy’s Thanksgiving Day performance in New York City, and see all the ways she’s kept busy and connected to her fans despite not being on tour.

Lauren’s installment of Off the Road premieres on Thursday night at 6pm on CMT’s digital platforms.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.