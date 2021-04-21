Lauren Alaina teases a “money” sneak peek at her “Getting Over Him” music video with Jon Pardi

ABC

Lauren Alaina and Jon Pardi may not be releasing the full music video for their duet, “Getting Over Him,” until Friday, but you can get a sneak peek of the clip on their socials right now.

“Hope you think this trailer is as money as we do,” Lauren wrote in the caption of the teaser. “Here’s a sneak peek, but you steal gotta wait for the big payday.”

Lauren, a notorious punster, is slyly using her caption to tip her hat to the video’s story line, which appears to follow Jon and Lauren as they play the part of burglars on the lam from the law.

“Getting Over Him” is Lauren’s latest single, and it’s more than just a duet with her good pal Jon: It’s also the title track of her latest EP, and was written as a reflection on two breakups from her past.

“I had not been single — like really been single — since I was 17 years old. And I was like, ‘I just need a flirty little song about a boy in a bar, I think,’” she explained at the time.

The music video for “Getting Over Him” is out in full this Friday.

