Lauren Alaina announces she’s tested positive for COVID-19

ABC

Country singer Lauren Alaina is on the mend after announcing she recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The “Getting Good” singer announced on Twitter Saturday that, in light of her diagnosis, she would have to pull out of a scheduled appearance at an upcoming acoustic show.

“I am so sad to say I will not be at the acoustic show in Lexington, Kentucky tonight,” Alaina, 26, wrote. “I tested positive for COVID yesterday. I am quarantining and trying to get better!”

The Dancing with the Stars finalist continued, “Please know I can’t wait to be back – when it is safe for all of us.”

“I am so disappointed I won’t be at the show, but it may help cheer me up a bit if you go and send me videos and pictures,” encouraged Alaina, asking her fans to show up in support of the other acts taking to the stage — such as John Pardi and Jordan Davis.

The “One Beer” singer took to her Instagram stories over the weekend to open up about her COVID-19 symptoms, explaining she has ” a little bit of shortness of breath, a really bad headache, no taste or smell, pretty bad congestion and I feel pretty tired.”

“Some people have it way worse than me,” added Alaina, saying she is now “resting up” and focusing on getting better.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.