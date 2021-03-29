"Lady" like: Brett Young scores 7th number-one hit

Riker Brothers

Brett Young strikes lucky #7 with his newest #1 single, “Lady.”

The country crooner tops the Billboard Country Airplay chart this week with “Lady,” making for his seventh consecutive hit. He now joins an elite club that includes Luke Combs, Cole Swindell and Zac Brown Band as the fourth artist in modern country music to send his first seven singles to the top of the charts.

Brett’s previous chart-toppers are: “Sleep Without You,” “In Case You Didn’t Know,” “Like I Loved You,” “Mercy,” “Here Tonight,” and “Catch.”

“There aren’t many words to describe how this one feels. I’m still wrapping my head around seven in a row, then for it to be on a song like ‘Lady,’ is so incredibly special,” Brett says. “I’m forever grateful to the fans, radio and all of our partners for embracing it like they have, making it a soundtrack to their lives and sharing their own stories back with me. Thank you all and can’t wait to share what’s next!”

“Lady” is inspired by Brett’s wife Taylor and one-year-old daughter Presley. The singer announced on The Kelly Clarkson Show last week that he and his wife are expecting another baby girl this summer.

By Cillea Houghton

