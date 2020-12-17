Lady A’s keeping the holiday cheer rolling with ‘Good Morning America’ appearance Friday

ABC/Chris Hollo

Lady A will make a stop on ABC’s Good Morning America Friday, performing their original holiday tune “Christmas Through Your Eyes.”

It’s one of two festive TV appearances the trio’s planning in the days ahead: Lady A will also appear on the Tamron Hall show next Monday. During that stop, they’ll perform their rendition of Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime.”

Both songs are included on the deluxe edition of Lady A’s On This Winter’s Night, an updated and expanded version of their 2012 Christmas album that the band put out for the 2020 holiday season. “Christmas Through Your Eyes” is a particularly special addition, as it’s a brand-new tune that the three bandmates wrote together about their experiences watching their young children discover the magic of Christmas.

Lady A’s Christmas spirit is well-documented, with the band also returning to ABC’s holiday special, CMA Country Christmas, this year. The band also celebrated the “12 Days of Christmas” this year by sharing some of their favorite charitable causes with their fan base. They also recently announced the formation of their LadyAID Scholarship Fund, which provides financial support to students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities.



You can catch Lady A on GMA tomorrow at 7:00 a.m. ET on ABC.





By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.