Lady A’s Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood feel "Like a Lady" — and that’s just fine

Big Machine

These days, Lady A‘s Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood are feeling “Like a Lady” — and they happen to be just fine with that.

You see, the guys are supporting Hillary Scott‘s lead vocals this time around, on the sassy new single she co-wrote.

“I think what drew me to the song initially was when I first saw the title ‘Like a Lady,’ I was like, ‘Okay, it’s gonna be ladylike,'” Charles explains. “And I think it’s basically kind of flipping that on its head.”

Perhaps most importantly, Charles noticed an instant reaction from the lady in his life: his wife, Cassie.

“I’ve got a really strong woman at home,” he continues, “and my wife immediately just responded to this song as well. It just felt very female-empowering.”

“And this is the time for Dave and I to kind of be the support system in Hillary’s fierceness, as they say,” Charles adds, as Hillary and Dave laugh.

“Like a Lady” is the first taste of the trio’s forthcoming eighth studio album, and the follow-up to their multi-week number one, “Champagne Night.”

By Stephen Hubbard

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.