Lady A teases collaboration with Darius Rucker, Thomas Rhett and Carly Pearce

BMLG Records

Ahead of the release of their album, What a Song Can Do, Lady A has dropped a preview of their all-star collaboration with Thomas Rhett, Carly Pearce and Darius Rucker, “Friends Don’t Let Friends.”

“You know friends don’t let friends drink alone/Gotta have a little help to get that memory gone/If you’re gonna make a bad decision/You shouldn’t make it on your own/Yeah friends don’t let friends drink alone,” they sing in unison over a lively, guitar-heavy melody.

The trio offered a teaser of the track in an Instagram clip that shows scrolling photos of the longtime friends through the years, including a photo of Darius inviting Lady A to join the Grand Ole Opry, Thomas and Lady A’s Charles Kelley playing a round of golf, and Carly performing on stage with the group as the opening act on their What a Song Can Do Tour.

“Friends don’t let friends drink alone…it’s true! Loved getting to collaborate with some of our friends on the upcoming record,” the trio writes.

﻿What a Song Can Do drops on Friday. It ﻿includes seven new songs, alongside the original seven featured on ﻿What a Song Can Do (Chapter 1) that was released in June.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.