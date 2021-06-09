Lady A shows ‘What a Song Can Do’ as they announce a new seven-song collection

Courtesy of BMLG Records

Lady A has a new album on the way. The trio just announced their next release, What a Song Can Do (Chapter One), which is due out June 25.

The new songs find the band writing and processing their way through the challenges of 2020. Each of the tracks on What a Song Can Do (Chapter One) features at least one of the band mates — Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood — as co-writer. Plus, they teamed with some of their country music friends and frequent collaborators, like Thomas Rhett and Ryan Hurd, to write the project.

“There’s an interdependence that we have with each other, and music is at the center of that to me,” Hillary reflects. “We are all living in the now together…we’re all a work in progress, and that is what we wanted to share with these songs on the first chapter.”

While a seven-song track list feels a little slim for a full album, the project’s title indicates that more music is yet to come, though. Lady A hasn’t shared any details about a Chapter Two.

The band also recently announced a tour, also named What a Song Can Do, which will launch in late July and feature opening acts Carly Pearce, Niko Moon and Tenille Arts.

What a Song Can Do (Chapter One) includes the group’s current single, “Like a Lady.” The project is available for pre-order starting Friday. If you pre-order it, you’ll have instant access to another new track, “Things He Handed Down,” which Lady A debuted onstage at the Grand Ole Opry last month.

