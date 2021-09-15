Lady A says their “intentions are true” amid ongoing legal battle over name

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

When Lady A changed their name from Lady Antebellum amid the racial tensions across the country last year, they never imagined the firestorm that would follow. But when blues singer Anita White, who also goes by Lady A, balked at their name change, Charles Kelley, along with band mates Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood, had an initially pleasant and hopeful conversation with her, before things quickly went awry. And apparently, the entire affair is still unsettled.

“I think there were some lawyers that probably knocked on her door and said, ‘There might be some money to be made here,'” Charles tells AZ Central. “And that’s when it kind of turned into something a little bit nastier.”

Lady A filed a lawsuit to be able to continue to go by thatr name, but Charles is still holding out hope for a resolution.

“Our intentions are true with this,” Charles says. “And I think her intentions are true with this. We just need to get on the same page of how to move forward.”

