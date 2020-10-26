Lady A revisits their Christmas album, 'On This Winter’s Night,' with four festive new tracks

Courtesy of BMLG Records

Lady A are returning to their 2012 Christmas project On This Winter’s Night, and adding four new tracks to the album for this holiday season.



The deluxe version expands the album’s track list from 12 to 16 songs. The new additions include a cover of Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime,” the Beach Boys’ “Little Saint Nick” and Ray Charles’ “That Spirit of Christmas,” which was featured in the movie National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.



But perhaps the most special song the trio is adding to the project is an original tune that all three members co-wrote. “Christmas Through Your Eyes,” was penned specifically with the trio’s children in mind.



“We’ve always loved the holiday season, but it has become even more magical now that we’re parents,” notes Hillary Scott. “So, we thought we’d add on a new, original song that was inspired by our kids, and our take on a few of our favorites, which [have] brought us so much joy.”

She adds that in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and what has been a difficult year for many, the band is hoping that their Christmas project will offer fans some festive joy.



“I think we could all use a little extra holiday cheer this year!” Hillary adds.

