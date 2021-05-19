Lady A reveal “What a Song Can Do” with a massive tour announcement for 2021

Courtesy of BMLG Records

On Wednesday, Lady A announced their return to the road ahead of a stop on The Ellen Degeneres Show, saying that they’ll launch their 2021 What a Song Can Do Tour in late July.

Joining them for the trek will be opening acts Carly Pearce, Niko Moon and Tenille Arts. A portion of ticket sales will benefit the band’s LadyAID philanthropic fund, which supports worldwide causes from disaster relief to help for vulnerable children.

“This tour is really going to be about letting our fans know how much they mean to us and what music has done for all of us over the last year…which is the essence of the tour name,” the trio’s Charles Kelley explains. “We started writing a song called ‘What a Song Can Do’ and it turned into a love letter to our fans.”

The run kicks off July 29 in Uncasville, Connecticut and extends through mid-October. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning May 28 at 10 a.m. local time, however, Citi credit card holders will have access to a special pre-sale beginning May 25 at 12 p.m. local time.

After celebrating the tour announcement on Ellen this morning, Lady A will also perform their current single, “Like a Lady.”

