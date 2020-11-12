Lady A pulls out of CMA Awards due to family member's COVID-19 diagnosis

ABC/Chris Hollo

Lady A is the third artist to pull out of the CMA Awards telecast due to start in minutes on ABC.

On Instagram, the group wrote, “Sadly, one of our immediate family members has just tested positive for COVID-19 this week. So far, the three of us continue to test negative, and out of caution and love for everyone involved with the CMAs, we’ve decided to stay home from the awards tonight.”

“We’re bummed that we won’t be able to perform with Darius Rucker and Thomas Rhett, but luckily Charles already taped his performance with Carly Pearce so you will still be seeing him take the stage!” the group added. “We’ll be cheering on our friends at home like the rest of y’all! Stay safe out there.”

Charles Kelley was set to sing “I Hope You’re Happy Now” with Carly Pearce because her regular duet partner, Lee Brice, had to pull out of the show a few days ago after testing positive for COVID-19. Then, Florida Georgia Line‘s Tyler Hubbard tested positive, so the duo has also exited the show.

The 54th Annual CMA Awards, hosted by Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker, will air on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.





By Andrea Dresdale

