Lady A premieres “Things He Handed Down,” co-written by Thomas Rhett

ABC/Chris Hollo

Lady A pays homage to their fathers in their new song, “Things He Handed Down.”

In between performing his current single, “Like a Lady,” and his 2017 hit “You Look Good,” alongside the song’s writer Ryan Hurd, Lady A premiered a new track on the Grand Ole Opry over the weekend.

Co-written by the trio’s Charles Kelley with Thomas Rhett, Julian Bunetta and Jesse Frasure, the song was born out of a conversation the writers were having about their fathers. Charles was inspired by the “knowledge” that his own father shared with him.

The acoustic country number relays all the valuables passed down by the family patriarch, from a pocket knife and old guitar to such wisdom as to not burn bridges and to tell friends you love them. “It’s his words that mean most to me now/Of the things he handed down,” the band sings in the chorus.

“Things He Handed Down” will be featured on Lady A’s forthcoming album.

