Lady A + Midland gear up for the 2021 CMAs as competitors in the tough Vocal Group category

The CMA Vocal Group of the Year category always delivers stiff competition, and that’s no exception in 2021. Among the nominees are Old Dominion — who’ve won it for the past three years running — as well as Zac Brown Band, Midland, Little Big Town and Lady A.

Midland has yet to win, but it’s their fourth time nominated in the category, and they think that their former tour mates Little Big Town might be the act to beat.

“We’ve toured a lot with Little Big Town and they’re all really good friends of ours. And the fact that they do four-part harmonies, it gives them an edge,” the band explains. “But win or lose, either way, we’re gonna use it as fuel for fire.”

Despite the competition, there’s plenty of camaraderie at the CMAs. That feeling of community with other country artists is something that Lady A still remember from their first-ever CMAs performance in 2008, where they sang their debut single, “Love Don’t Live Here.”

“Just to look out in the audience and see all your heroes in the first two rows looking at you, kind of getting to see what you’re made of for the first time,” recounts band mate Charles Kelley. “I just remember walking off feeling that we killed it. It was just a really cool moment.”

Look out for more unforgettable performances during this year’s CMAs, which airs tonight on ABC beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET.

