Lady A lands first Christian Airplay chart-topper with their Chris Tomlin duet, “Who You Are to Me”

Country trio Lady A are expanding their horizons as they nab their first number-one hit on Billboard’s Christian Airplay chart, dated October 24.



The band’s new hit comes courtesy of “Who You Are to Me,” their collaboration with veteran Christian artist Chris Tomlin. It’s the first single off of Chris’ Chris Tomlin & Friends album, a project that sees the singer collaborating with a number of country A-Listers.



The Lady A band mates co-wrote “Who You Are to Me,” which is their first-ever entry on the Christian Airplay chart as well as their first number-one hit. Of course, Lady A’s no strangers to hitting the top spot on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart, where they have a total of 10 number-one hits under their belt.



Lady A is only the second act to ever top both the Country Airplay and Christian Airplay charts. They’re following in Dolly Parton’s illustrious footsteps: Dolly became the first-ever performer to hit the number-one spot on both charts only last month, when her Zach Williams duet “There Was Jesus” became a chart-topping Christian Airplay hit.



Meanwhile Lady A’s “Champagne Night” is also climbing the charts over at country radio.

By Carena Liptak

