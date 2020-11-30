Lady A celebrates Christmas past and present with "Christmas Through Your Eyes" video

BMLG Records

Lady A walks down memory lane in the video for their original song, “Christmas Through Your Eyes.”

The trio of Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood share a compilation of Christmases past with vintage clips of their childhood memories, including snowball fights, pictures on Santa’s lap and Charles opening a guitar on Christmas morning.

But the Grammy-winning trio now see Christmas through their own children’s eyes. They include Hillary’s eldest daughter, Eisele, and twin girls Betsy and Emory posing with Santa, to Charles passing on his love of music to his son Ward, who can be seen playing his own toy guitar before his dad teaches him how to play his mini drum set. A sweet snap also shows Dave teaching his daughter, Lillie, how to play guitar.

Other precious memories featured include the trio and their kids dressed in their finest matching holiday pajamas for a special performance for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital before the video ends with a young Hillary singing “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

“Christmas Through Your Eyes” is featured on the recently released deluxe edition of Lady A’s 2012 album, On This Winter’s Night.

The group will perform two songs tonight on CMA Country Christmas, airing at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.