Krispy Kreme Joins The Cinnamon Roll Game

Krispy Kreme is announcing a new confection on its menu. Cinnamon rolls! There are two options, including an original glazed cinnamon roll. The other is a Cinnamon Toast Crunch cinnamon roll that’s made the same way, but topped with the popular cereal and a “cereal milk icing swirl.” They’ll be available through October 10th.

Hand-rolled? ✅ Light and airy? ✅ Perfectly-glazed? ✅ ​That's how we roll. 😉 Limited supplies daily, so grab yours before they roll away on 10/10!

Participating US & CAN locations. Limited supplies made daily. All info here https://t.co/vKYLqs2GQC #krispykreme pic.twitter.com/7GCW11IMtH

— Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) September 28, 2021