Remy & Kasey

By Remy |

Krispy Kreme Joins The Cinnamon Roll Game

Krispy Kreme is announcing a new confection on its menu.  Cinnamon rolls! There are two options, including an original glazed cinnamon roll.  The other is a Cinnamon Toast Crunch cinnamon roll that’s made the same way, but topped with the popular cereal and a “cereal milk icing swirl.”  They’ll be available through October 10th. 