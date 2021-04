Kolten Wong had an emotional moment during a standing ovation for his first at bat.

Nolan Arenado’ eighth-inning two-run home run lifted the Cardinals to a 3-1 home opening win over the Brewers. Arenado’s homer was his second in a St. Louis uniform but his first in front of the Busch Stadium crowd. Tyler O’Neill tied the game in the 7th with an RBI single and Giovanny Gallegos earned the win out of the pen. The series continues tomorrow.