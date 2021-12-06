“Knowing You”: Kenny Chesney tops the chart with 34th #1 hit

Warner Music Nashville

Kenny Chesney is carrying his nostalgic single, “Knowing You,” to the top of the charts.

The superstar has amassed his 34th #1 hit with the song as it reaches the pinnacle position on the country chart after a 37-week climb. It’s the latest single off his 2020 album, Here and Now, which debuted atop the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and all-genre Billboard 200.

“There is such a beautiful innocence to this song. I love the idea that what was great is what matters; the idea that what you felt that was so good — that’s the thing to hang on to,” Kenny says in a statement. “Wishing the other person well, hoping they’re out there spreading that same joy, feeling that same love wherever they may be? To me, that’s just beautiful.”

Kenny continues, “My hope, throughout the life of this single, has been for people to take this idea and embrace it, embrace that person they loved who’s gone and celebrate every small thing that was part of their relationship.”

The success of “Knowing You” follows that of the album’s title track, which reached #1 last year.

Kenny will embark on the 2022 Here and Now Tour with Carly Pearce, Dan + Shay and Old Dominion next spring, launching on April 23 in Tampa.

