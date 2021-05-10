Kip Moore lights up with 2021 How High Tour

Alexa Campbell

Kip Moore is going back on the road.

The “Beer Money” singer will embark on The How High Tour this fall. The three-month trek kicks off on October 14 in Chicago and carries on through December 18 where it ends in San Diego. Along the way, Kip will make stops at theaters in Detroit, Charlotte, Kansas City, Phoenix and several other cities.

The tour also includes a performance at Tortuga Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on November 14.

In coordination with the tour announcement, the singer has dropped the video for his new song, “Good Life.” It follows his top 20 hit, “She’s Mine,” featured on his 2020 album Wild World.

“The live show has been a massive part of everything we’ve built up until this point,” Kip says in a statement. “We brought out a full record this past year and so it’s been a huge priority to get this tour scheduled so we can get out there and play those songs with the people who supported Wild World and maybe even play some newer material now we have ‘Good Life’ out there.

Tickets are available for purchase on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Visit Kip’s website for more information.

