A new sauce is coming to KFC. The fast-food giant announced a “KFC Sauce” and described it as “tangy and sweet, with a bit of smokiness.” The company went through 50 different versions of this sauce to get it right. KFC is not only introducing a new sauce but revamping the ones already on its menu. The sauces are expected to be available at KFC starting on October 12th. The KFC influencers have reviews out.