Kenny Chesney’s No Shoes Reefs is giving back to the ocean with the launch of an underwater reef park

Courtesy of No Shoes Reefs

Kenny Chesney’s love of the ocean is longstanding and well-documented, and now, the singer’s helping launch a new initiative to give back to the oceanic ecosystem off Delray Beach, in Palm Beach County, Florida.



The singer’s No Shoes Reefs — in partnership with Coastal Conservation Association Florida and other organizations dedicated to protecting the ocean — will begin development on a 32-acre underwater reef park constructed of 13 10,000-pound artificial “reef balls.”

Kenny says he hopes that the new endeavor will help boost local economy, tourism and a thriving marine ecosystem with various species of fish, invertebrates and more.

“Love the water, give back to the water,” the singer comments. “Many people don’t realize both how fragile and resilient the ocean’s ecosystems are, and I think it’s the small projects that raise awareness on local levels that help people understand the ocean is a living thing.”

Kenny has continued to embrace his No Shoes Nation mindset of gratitude and love of the natural world throughout 2020, and released his chart-topping Here and Now album in May of last year.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.