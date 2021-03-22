Kenny Chesney moves stadium tour to 2022

Jill Trunnell

Kenny Chesney has postponed his stadium tour for the second time.

Kenny was originally scheduled to kick off the 2020 Chillaxification Tour in April at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and continue playing stadiums across the country through August. However, the tour was moved to 2021 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, the singer announced that the tour is now being pushed to 2022 for the safety of fans as the pandemic continues. He’s currently slated to headline 18 stadiums across the country next year, including the AT&T Stadium, Nissan Stadium in Nashville and Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

“I won’t take chances with people I love. I also don’t want to come out there after all this time and not deliver the best show I ever have to all of you!” Kenny writes in a heartfelt letter to fans. “So, here comes reality. We’re moving to 2022…Where I feel better about us all being together safely. I’d rather keep everyone safe + know we can rock for years to come.”

Tickets purchased for the original shows will be honored at the new dates. The tour is also going through a rebrand and will be a “completely new show,” featuring a new name and lineup. More details will be announced “very shortly.”

By Cillea Houghton

