Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert + more perform in new concert film celebrating the music of Merle Haggard

Blackbird Presents / Caroline Records

A dazzling list of country stars take the stage in tribute to Merle Haggard in Sing Me Back Home: The Music of Merle Haggard, a new concert film celebrating the singer’s legacy.



Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert, Loretta Lynn, Kacey Musgraves and Hank Williams Jr. are just a few of the stars who appear in the special to perform some of their favorite selections from Merle’s discography.



Toby Keith and Willie Nelson join forces on stage for “Ramblin’ Fever,” while Dierks Bentley performs “If We Make it Through December” and Keith Richards appears for a powerful rendition of “Sing Me Back Home.” The event also includes an ensemble performance of “Okie from Muskogee” to honor Merle’s lasting mark on country music.

The film was taped at a special concert event that took place in Nashville on April 6, 2017. The night marked the one-year anniversary of Merle’s death.

Sing Me Back Home is out in both audio and video formats, including a CD/DVD combo that’s available for purchase now.



