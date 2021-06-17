Kenny Chesney confirms his return to the road in 2022 with Here and Now Stadium Tour

Allister Ann

Like other country acts, Kenny Chesney had to halt touring plans in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He postponed his planned Chillaxification Tour, originally scheduled to kick off in spring 2020 — first to 2021, and then to 2022.

However, the singer’s time away from his fans is finally coming to an end. He has confirmed a string of dates for 2022, giving the trek a new name: The Here and Now Stadium Tour. It takes his name from Kenny’s 19th studio album, which he released in May of 2020.

The following year, fans received a deluxe version of Here and Now, the title track of which was also a chart-topping single. But Kenny still hasn’t gotten a chance to play the songs on the album live, and that will all change in 2022.

“Like it does for everyone, the idea of…live music fills me up,” the singer explains. “…We’re calling the tour Here and Now 2022, because when we get together, there is only the present — and it’s so electric and good, I know I don’t want it to end. I just want to be 100% there with all of you.”

The Here and Now 2022 Tour begins in Tampa, Florida on April 23. It’ll stretch through the summer of 2022, wrapping with two nights in Foxborough, Massachusetts on August 26 and 27.

