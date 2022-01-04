Kelsea Ballerini’s goal for 2022 is “doing my damn best”

ABC

Kelsea Ballerini is walking into the new year with confidence.

The “Half of My Hometown” singer took to Instagram to kick off 2022 by honestly sharing with fans the struggle she had solidifying her resolutions, explaining that she had written “pages and pages” of ways she wanted to “better” herself, from her body to relationships to her career.

But Kelsea admits that after completing the exercise, it dawned on her that putting these expectations on herself may not be the best for her mental health.

“I realized that was only going to bring more anxiety and unrealistic expectations into my world and I just don’t have the room for it this year,” she noted. “So I ripped the pages out and replaced it with ‘doing my damn best’. And that’s it. That’s the goal for the year.”

Kelsea then added a note of encouragement to her fans, writing, “Because maybe the ‘better-ing’ happens when we just show up and see what meets us simply where we are. Just thought I’d share in case any of your algorithms were also sending you into a shame spiral of not being good enough already. We are.”

Kelsea’s vulnerability drew support from many of her peers, including her husband, Morgan Evans, who commented, “Babe.” Meanwhile, Lindsay Ell wrote, “Love this so much” with a white heart emoji, Little Big Town‘s Kimberly Schlapman responded with several raised hands emojis, and Brittney Spencerreplied with a simple “love.”

Kelsea and Morgan welcomed 2022 in Morgan’s hometown of Newcastle, Australia, where they surprised his family for the holidays.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.