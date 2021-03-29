Kelsea Ballerini takes fans inside beach getaway

ABC

Kelsea Ballerini is soaking up the sun.

The pop-country star is bringing fans along on her beach getaway, sharing a series of photos of her tropical vacation with husband Morgan Evans and friends on Instagram on Monday.

Surrounded by turquoise waters, Kelsea shared a snap of herself giving a thumbs up as she heads into the ocean for a swim, alongside a photo that shows her husband giving her a piggyback ride on the dock at sunset.

Boatside grilling, fresh-squeezed juice and gorgeous trees covered in orange and pink flowers are also part of the excursion.

Kelsea posted the photos hours before she takes over Kelly Clarkson‘s seat on The Voice. After falling ill, Kelly asked Kelsea to fill in for her during the Battle Rounds. The Voice airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.