Kelsea Ballerini spills behind-the-scenes details on her “hole in the bottle” video

Kelsea Ballerini spills a little tea — er, wine — in a new clip taking fans behind the scenes of the music video for her latest single, “hole in the bottle.”



The singer and the video’s director, Hannah Lux Davis, provide lots of tidbits about filming it, in addition to a few surprising facts about the song itself. For example, Kelsea reveals that “hole in the bottle” was actually written at the very end of a writer’s retreat.

“We had written six other songs and went to dinner to hang and celebrate the last night. Then, after some drinks, came back to the house and jokingly wrote about where in the world all the wine had gone,” Kelsea says. “The next morning, we also listened back and had the biggest smiles on our faces, like we knew we captured the exact energy of my take on a drinking song.”

That’s just the beginning of the behind-the-scenes details. Throughout the clip, Kelsea reveals the fact that she drank real wine for most of the takes in the video, lets fans in on who really painted the featured picture of her dog Dibs, and explains the homage to Britney Spears and Shania Twain in the video’s choreography.



“hole in the bottle” comes off Kelsea’s self-titled third studio album, which came out in March. The song is her current single.

