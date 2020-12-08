Kelsea Ballerini says Shania Twain’s "witty sense of humor" made her the ideal collaborator on "hole in the bottle"

ABC

Kelsea Ballerini and Shania Twain‘s mutual senses of humor helped bring to life their remix of Kelsea’s hit, “hole in the bottle.”

In an interview with Billboard, Kelsea reveals that the country icon reached out to her earlier this year when the COVID-19 pandemic began, asking to collaborate.

The two spent months trading ideas, but as Kelsea re-watched the video for her top-15 hit “hole in the bottle,” which includes a nod to a pair of outfits from Shania’s iconic videos for “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” and “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” she knew the song lent itself to the ideal collaboration.

“She has this wonderful, witty sense of humor, and this banter that she’s known for in her music, that this song lends itself to,” Kelsea recalls of the exchange. “So I literally just asked her. I sent her the link to the video, and I was like, ‘I kind of play off of your leopard print and your ‘Man, I Feel Like a Woman’ video.” She was like, ‘I love the sense of humor.'”

Shania recorded her vocals in Switzerland, where she’s been quarantining during the pandemic. The Knoxville, Tennessee native notes that her favorite part of the remix is when her mentor ad-libs such lines as “look, it’s our prerogative” and “you go girl.”

“Growing up, whenever you would hear, ‘Oh, so you’re Brad Pitt?’ — that, to me, is Shania. It’s what she brings that no one else can bring. So for her to bring that to my song is just incredible,” Kelsea says, adding that it’s her “biggest goal” to perform the song live with Shania.

The original version of “hole in the bottle” is featured on the singer’s 2020 album, kelsea.

