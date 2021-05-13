Kelsea Ballerini ponders the road not taken in her “half of my hometown” music video

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ACM

In the music video for her new single, “half of my hometown,” Kelsea Ballerini ponders what might have been if she’d opted for a different life path.

The video rewinds Kelsea’s life back to the fateful day when she decided to leave her hometown of Knoxville, Tennessee in pursuit of country stardom in Music City. She replays the road not taken: What life might’ve been like if she’d stayed in Knoxville, gotten married and raised a family.

The song is a duet with Kelsea’s fellow Knoxville native Kenny Chesney, and while he doesn’t appear directly in the music video, there are references to him throughout the clip. A young Kelsea unpacks her suitcase in her new Nashville apartment, as a blurry TV behind her barely hints at a man on the screen wearing Kenny’s signature cowboy hat.

Then, towards the end of the clip, the version of Kelsea who stayed in Knoxville sees Kenny’s name on the marquee of a venue, wondering briefly what it might have been like to see her name in lights.

Kelsea went home to Knoxville to film the music video, even shooting one scene in the football field at her alma mater, Central High School.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.