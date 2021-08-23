Kelsea Ballerini pays tribute to Taylor Swift with “Teardrops on My Guitar” cover on Jonas Brothers tour

ABC/Fred Lee

Kelsea Ballerini kicked off her opening slot on the Jonas Brothers‘ tour with a tribute to Taylor Swift.

During the opening night of The Remember This Tour in Las Vegas on Friday, Kelsea dedicated part of her set to a medley of songs by her favorite artists, including that of the country and pop superstar.

“There is one particular woman who really paved the way for people like me,” Kelsea prefaced her performance, playing a few notes on her guitar before launching into “Teardrops on My Guitar,” as the crowd let out elated cheers upon hearing the first few lyrics.

Kelsea then offered an understated, acoustic rendition of the track, and the audience sang passionately alongside her.

“Teardrops on My Guitar” was released in 2007 as the second single off Taylor’s self-titled debut album. The multi-platinum song reached the top 15 of the Billboard Hot 100 and #2 on the Hot Country Songs chart.

Kelsea continues on with the Jonas Brothers through the fall, when the tour wraps at The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on October 27.

