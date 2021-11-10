Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney take home two early CMA trophies for “Half of My Hometown”

Hannah Lux Davis

Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney are early CMA winners…times two! Ahead of tonight’s CMA Awards show, the two stars claimed a pair of trophies for their duet, “Half of My Hometown.”

Those awards are for CMA Musical Event of the Year and CMA Music Video of the Year. It’s the first time that Kelsea has ever won a CMA trophy, while Kenny is a nine-time winner. Their newest wins were announced on ABC’s Good Morning America this morning.

“Half of My Hometown” is the fourth single to come off of Kelsea’s latest album, Kelsea. The song is inspired by the singer’s hometown of Knoxville, Tennessee — a hometown she and Kenny share.

In the Musical Event of the Year category, Kelsea and Kenny were up against an impressive list of contenders, including Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd, Kane Brown and Chris Young, Miranda Lambert and Elle King, and Luke Bryan and Jordan Davis.

To win Music Video of the Year, they beat out Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Kane and Chris, and Maren and Ryan.

More winners will be announced tonight at the 2021 CMA Awards, which broadcasts live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

