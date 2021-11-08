Kelsea Ballerini, Katy Perry & more among vast CMA Awards presenters list

CMA/ABC

The CMA Awards have unveiled a star-studded list of presenters including Kelsea Ballerini, Darius Rucker, Florida Georgia Line and American Idol judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

The lineup boasts a wide variety of singers, actors and major names in country music including Lady A, Russell Dickerson, Scotty McCreery, Ingrid Andress, Lainey Wilson and Miranda Lambert‘s “Drunk And I Don’t Wanna Go Home” duet partner Elle King, along with country icons Trisha Yearwood, Alan Jackson, Trace Adkins, Amy Grant and “Strawberry Wine” singer Deana Carter.

Academy Award-winning actress Susan Sarandon is also set to present, along with ﻿The Goldbergs’ ﻿actress-turned-country singer Hayley Orrantia, ﻿The West Wing ﻿star Dulé Hill, Chuck actor Zachary Levi and Tony Award-nominated Broadway performer Saycon Sengbloh.

“You Say” singer Lauren Daigle, social activist Faith Fennidy, MLB player Freddie Freeman ﻿and former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner round out the presenters.

Luke Bryan hosts the 2021 CMA Awards live from Nashville on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

