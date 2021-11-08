Kelsea Ballerini, Katy Perry & more among vast CMA Awards presenters list

The CMA Awards have unveiled a star-studded list of presenters including Kelsea Ballerini, Darius Rucker, Florida Georgia Line and American Idol judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.
The lineup boasts a wide variety of singers, actors and major names in country music including Lady A, Russell Dickerson, Scotty McCreery, Ingrid Andress, Lainey Wilson and Miranda Lambert‘s “Drunk And I Don’t Wanna Go Home” duet partner Elle King, along with country icons Trisha Yearwood, Alan Jackson, Trace Adkins, Amy Grant and “Strawberry Wine” singer Deana Carter.
Academy Award-winning actress Susan Sarandon is also set to present, along with The Goldbergs’ actress-turned-country singer Hayley Orrantia, The West Wing star Dulé Hill, Chuck actor Zachary Levi and Tony Award-nominated Broadway performer Saycon Sengbloh.
“You Say” singer Lauren Daigle, social activist Faith Fennidy, MLB player Freddie Freeman and former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner round out the presenters.
Luke Bryan hosts the 2021 CMA Awards live from Nashville on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.