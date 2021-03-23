Kelsea Ballerini filling in for Kelly Clarkson during ‘The Voice’ Battle Rounds

ABC

Kelly Clarkson has tapped Kelsea Ballerini to fill in for her during the Battle Rounds on The Voice.

During Monday night’s episode of the show, it was revealed that Kelly was absent due to illness and had called up the country singer to temporarily take over her seat.

In a preview for the episode, Kelsea clearly makes herself comfortable in the rotating chair, teasing Blake Shelton that he looks like her dad and stealing one of the contestants over to Kelly’s team. “That was my first steal and it felt good,” she says proudly.

“When @kellyclarkson calls and asks you to keep her seat warm, you put all those years of being her super fan to work. thank you @johnlegend @nickjonas and ole pops @blakeshelton for making me feel like part of the @NBCTheVoice family,” Kelsea wrote on Twitter.

“Team Kelly is in great hands with you @KelseaBallerini,” Kelly replied, with a heart emoji.

Additionally, Dan + Shay are set to serve as advisors for Blake’s team during the Battle Rounds that begin next week. The Voice airs on Monday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

By Cillea Houghton

