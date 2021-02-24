Kelsea Ballerini, Brothers Osborne to announce ACM Awards nominees on Friday

Academy of Country Music

The Academy of Country Music will unveil the nominees for the 2021 ACM Awards on Friday.

Kelsea Ballerini and Brothers Osborne will announce the nominees in the categories of Entertainer of the Year, Female Artist of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Group of the Year, Duo of the Year and Single of the Year on CBS This Morning at 8:30 a.m. ET.

ETonline will reveal the artists nominated for Album of the Year, Song of the Year, New Male Artist of the Year, New Female Artist of the Year, Music Event of the Year and Video of the Year at 8:45 a.m. ET.

The full list of nominees will be available on the official ACM website following the morning announcements.

It was previously announced that the ACM Awards will broadcast for the second year in a row from the Grand Ole Opry, Ryman Auditorium and Bluebird Cafe in Nashville on April 18 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

