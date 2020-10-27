Kelsea Ballerini brings rootsy “love and hate” to ABC's 'Good Morning America'

Courtesy of Donovan Public Relations

It may only be Tuesday, but Kelsea Ballerini’s already had a busy week of television performances.



The “hole in the bottle” star teamed up with Luis Fonsi of “Despacito” fame Monday night to perform a duet rendition of “Girasoles/Sunflowers” as part of the CBS special Essential Heroes: Momento Latino.



Next, Kelsea stopped by Good Morning America Tuesday to chat about how the COVID-19 pandemic inspired her to release a second album, ballerini, on the heels of her March project, kelsea.



“It was kind of my pivot,” she said, admitting a double album wasn’t necessarily the plan at the beginning of 2020.

“I made the album sound big and ready to tour, and I wanted it to sound like there would be confetti cannons and the whole thing, and then everything changed,” she added. “I needed to find a way to fall back in love with this body of work that I worked really hard on for a long time.”

So, she stripped down the songs and re-released them as ballerini, with production that better reflected the quarantine era.



“I love it differently now, and more in some ways. It’s been a real gift,” Kelsea added.



The singer then showcased the acoustic, interior sound she developed for ballerini with a performance of her new song, the reflective “love and hate.”





By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.