Kelsea Ballerini brings home some new RIAA accolades as “hole in the bottle” continues its climb

This week, Kelsea Ballerini brought home some new hardware, receiving no fewer than four RIAA certifications.



The 2018 single “Miss Me More,” off of Kelsea’s 2017 sophomore album Unapologetically, went 2x platinum. That song was a Top 5 hit at radio in the U.S., and it hit number-one on Canadian country charts.



Meanwhile, 2016’s “Yeah Boy” was certified platinum, as was the singer’s more recent release, “homecoming queen?,” which she sent to radio late last year.



On top of that, Kelsea also received platinum album certification for her studio debut, The First Time. The album came out in 2015 and produced three number-one hits — “Love Me Like You Mean It,” “Dibs” and “Peter Pan” — making Kelsea the first female artist to top country charts with her first three singles.



As Kelsea celebrates her newest accolades, she might mark the occasion by finding a “hole in the bottle.” Her latest single continues to climb the country charts, and is currently a Top 20 hit. Moreover, she recently released a remix of the song as a duet with country legend Shania Twain.





By Carena Liptak

