Keith Urban to play ACM Party for a Cause

Russ Harrington

Keith Urban is ready to “Party for a Cause.”

The country superstar has joined the lineup for the upcoming ACM Party for a Cause event. Keith is one of the many acts who will take the stage at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville on August 24 in benefit of ACM Lifting Lives.

“I can’t wait to play live and I’ll see you there,” Keith shares in a video announcing his performance, adding in the caption, “I am soooo looking forward to it!”

Sam Hunt, Old Dominion, Mickey Guyton, Lee Brice, Brett Eldredge, Trisha Yearwood and Tenille Townes are also slated to appear at the event.

Party for a Cause precedes the 14th annual ACM Honors that will be hosted on August 25 at the Ryman Auditorium. Honorees include Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Lady A, Rascal Flatts, Loretta Lynn and more.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.