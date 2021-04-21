Keith Urban shares an epic new video for his Breland and Nile Rodgers collab, “Out the Cage”

ABC

In keeping with the heart-pounding energy behind his song “Out the Cage,” Keith Urban teams with collaborators Breland and Nile Rodgers for an equally fast-paced music video for the song.

The dizzying new video shows a performance montage of all three artists, interspersed with clips of galloping horses, a lighted candle, the world as seen from space and more. The result is both vague enough for fans to project their own interpretations and specific enough to fit the song’s epic vibe.

Filming the “Out the Cage” video was an international affair. Keith and Breland filmed their part in Sydney, Australia after a two-week quarantine, while Nile added in his part from Connecticut.

“Out the Cage” was the product of a co-writing session between Breland and Keith, alongside fellow writers Sam Sumser and Sean Small. It was a first for the rising artist, who says he jumped at the chance to collaborate after receiving a text from Keith suggesting they write together sometime and “see what happens.”

“So, I said, ‘I’ll be there tomorrow.’ I mean, working with Keith Urban? I was like, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity!” Breland remembers.

“It’s 9:30 the next morning, my phone rings and it’s Breland,” Keith adds. “He says, ‘Hey Keith, it’s Breland. I’m in your front yard.’”

Together, they penned the song as a message of freedom — something that had taken on an even greater meaning during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

“I really wanted this to speak to liberation of all sorts, even if somebody in a dead-end job, somebody stuck in a relationship that’s going nowhere or someone who’s imprisoned in their own mind,” Keith explains.

“Out the Cage” comes off of Keith’s latest album, The Speed of Now Part 1.

