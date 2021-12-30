Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman’s daughter gets a sweet birthday message “from Mumma and Dad”

ABC

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman just celebrated a big day in their family: Their youngest daughter, Faith Margaret, turned 11 years old.

Nicole marked the occasion on social media, where she gave fans a peek at Faith’s birthday cake. Decorated with chocolate frosting and a generous helping of sprinkles, the cake was topped with a multi-colored, fringed banner reading “Happy Birthday.”

Faith is the youngest of two girls that Nicole and Keith share. They’re also parents to 13-year-old Sunday Rose.

“Happy birthday our darling Faith. You are loved beyond measure,” Nicole wrote in her post, signing the caption, “Mumma and Dad.”

While the two stars are relatively private about their family life, their two daughters do get a taste of the spotlight every once in a while. In the spring of 2021, for example, Faith and Sunday appeared on Zoom alongside their parents at the Golden Globe Awards.

