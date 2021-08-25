Keith Urban is “shocked and truly saddened” by the death of Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts

Jason Davis/Getty Images

This week, fans around the world are mourning the passing of Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, who died on Tuesday at the age of 80. Among those hit hard by Watts’ death is Keith Urban, who took to social media to offer up a tribute to the legendary drummer and his musical legacy.

“I’m shocked and truly saddened at just now hearing the news that we lost the ‘gentleman soul of rock and roll,’ the queen bee of the hive that is The Rolling Stones, the original, Charlie Watts,” Keith wrote, alongside a picture of himself and Watts together.

“I didn’t even properly know you, but I love you Charlie, and I thank you for all that you gave us,” the country star continued. “I’m so grateful that through countless recordings we will always be not only hearing you, but FEELING you!”

While The Stones never had a country hit per se, their influence has long been and continues to be widely felt across the genre. Other country singers, such as Parker McCollum, have also counted the British band as a major influence.

