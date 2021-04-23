Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood see major streaming hikes after ACMs performances

ABC

Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood are two of the artists who saw the biggest bumps in streaming numbers for songs they performed at the 2021 ACM Awards, according to data from Billboard.

Keith performed “Tumbleweed,” off his latest album, The Speed of Now Part 1. That song saw the biggest streaming gain of any song performed at the show: a 64% increase compared to the three days leading up to the awards show.

Meanwhile, Carrie saw big boosts for her versions of “The Old Rugged Cross” and “Amazing Grace,” both of which she performed on the ACM stage. Those two songs are from her recently released album My Savior, Carrie’s first-ever gospel collection.

Ashley McBryde, Chris Stapleton, Ryan Hurd, Maren Morris, Kelsea Ballerini and more also made big impressions with their ACMs performances, notching significant hikes in streaming numbers after the awards show.

The ACM Awards took place last Sunday, April 18 in Nashville.

