Kane Brown’s ‘Worldwide Beautiful’ takes the trophy for ACM Video of the Year

Kane Brown is an early 2021 ACM winner. During a CBS This Morning appearance Wednesday, Kane was surprised live on air with the news that he’s won ACM Video of the Year for “Worldwide Beautiful.”

Kane released the song in June of 2020 in the wake of George Floyd’s death, amid a summer where protests across the United States were calling for racial equality and an end to police brutality against Black people. “Worldwide Beautiful” shares a poignant message of unity, but Kane says he actually created the song long before releasing it.

“The crazy thing is I wrote this a year before George Floyd,” he pointed out during his interview. “I lived it growing up, so this was just me saying [that] everybody should just love everybody. All this hatred and everything should just stop.”

Upon its release, both the song and music video benefited the Boys and Girls Clubs of America, a national organization that advocates for after-school programs for young people across the country.

The “Worldwide Beautiful” video enforces the song’s powerful message that unity can overcome violence and hate. It features a number of children, including the singer’s own daughter, Kingsley Rose.

Kane is the first solo Black artist to win the ACM Video of the Year category. He’s also nominated for Album of the Year at the ACMs, and he’ll also perform during the Sunday telecast, which begins at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

