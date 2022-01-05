Kane Brown’s wife shares how she told him they were expecting baby number two

ABC

Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn, gave fans a big surprise on New Year’s Eve when they revealed the news that they’d welcomed their second daughter, Kodi Jane. The news was especially shocking because the couple decided to keep Katelyn’s pregnancy private for the whole nine months, so no one even knew they were expecting.

But in the days since Kodi was born, The superstar pair have made up for lost time, sharing gorgeous maternity snapshots and an array of selfies from throughout Katelyn’s pregnancy.

This week, the singer’s wife shared a particularly special memory from their journey toward welcoming their second child: The day that she told Kane she was pregnant.

In a video she posted to social media, Katelyn displays her positive pregnancy test, then keeps the camera rolling as she wakes Kane up to surprise him. While Kane’s initially groggy as he’s waking up, he reacts with a wide grin once he realizes what’s happening.

The couple are already parents to a two-year-old daughter, Kingsley Rose. In music news, Kane is watching his current single, “One Mississippi,” rise up the country charts.

