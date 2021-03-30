Kane Brown’s infant daughter is a fan of his music: "It made my day"

Matt Berinato

Though Kane Brown‘s daughter is still an infant, she’s already a fan of her dad’s music.

Kane reveals that he and his wife, Katelyn, would often play music for 17-month-old daughter Kingsley to help her stop crying, and as she grows older, she’s starting to recognize her father’s songs.

“The other day, we were sitting out by the pool and ‘Be Like That’ came on the radio and she was doing her thing. And then all of a sudden, she turned her head and started walking towards the speaker, so it was just cool to realize she recognized the song,” Kane tells People of Kingsley’s reaction to his hit song featuring Khalid and Swae Lee. “It just made my day.”

In spite of his hectic schedule making music and recently launching his own record label, 1021 Entertainment, Kane credits his daughter for keeping him grounded and teaching him the power of unconditional love.

“Kingsley has completely changed our lives for the better. I know when I get home and I’m exhausted, just holding her makes my day completely better,” he shares, describing her as “laid back” and “super-easy to cheer up.”

“I have learned to be patient, and I’ve also learned that there’s true love,” adds Kane.

Kane and Katelyn welcomed Kingsley in October 2019. She makes an appearance in his video for “Worldwide Beautiful,” which is nominated for Video of the Year at the 2021 ACM Awards.

