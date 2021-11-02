Kane Brown’s “Famous Friend” Chris Young expected a run-in with the law during their video shoot

Jeff Johnson

In a little more than a week, Chris Young and Kane Brown could take home the CMA trophy for Music Video of the Year for their multi-week #1, “Famous Friends.”

While the upbeat clip is nothing but fun, Chris reveals the shoot wasn’t entirely that way.

“There was a very nerve-racking part of the video for me,” he confesses, “which is Kane didn’t want to drive… And they were like, ‘Hey, we’ve gotta get a shot of you guys, but we don’t really have a good way to do it. And I know the streets aren’t closed off, but we’re gonna put this camera on the outside of the car.'”

“I had to climb over the seat,” he continues, “get in the driver’s seat from the passenger side, and they just basically stuck this really expensive camera on the outside of the car, with tennis balls hanging off the edge of it and said, ‘Don’t hit anything.'”

So, did Chris hit anything?

“No, luckily!” he reveals. “But I was driving through like tiny streets in traffic with this thing hanging off the side of my car.”

“I was surprised I didn’t get pulled over, but I didn’t,” he adds. “They said, ‘Go!’ And I was like, ‘Okay, here we go!'”

Chris and Kane are also up for Musical Event and Single of the Year, with Chris picking up two additional nods for producing the song. They’re also set to perform it on the show, which starts at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday, November 10 on ABC.

Chris was previously nominated for New Artist of the Year in both 2010 and 2011, as well as Musical Event in 2016 for “Think of You” with Cassadee Pope. So far, he’s yet to take home country music’s most coveted award.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.