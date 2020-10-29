Kane Brown wishes happy birthday to his "angel" daughter on first birthday

Jason Kempin/ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACM

Kane Brown can’t believe his daughter is one year old.

The hit country star commemorated daughter Kingsley‘s first birthday today with a sweet Instagrampost acknowledging the special day in a year when time is hard to grasp.

“I have a 1 year old wtf lol this year went way to fast as slow!! Happy birthday angel ?? my big girl!” Kane writes next to a photo of the baby in a pink Minnie Mouse sweatshirt and bow in her hair to match.

Kane previously shared that during her first year, Kingsley’s teeth have been coming in and she’s begun saying a few words, milestones he’s been able to witness as the COVID-19 pandemic has kept him off the touring circuit for most of the year.

Kingsley also makes an appearance in the video for her dad’s song “Worldwide Beautiful.”

Kane and his wife Katelyn recently celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary on October 12.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.