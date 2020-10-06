Kane Brown will "Be Like That" with performance at BBMAs

Jason Kempin/ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACM

Kane Brown is set to take the stage at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

The country star will unite with collaborators Khalid and Swae Lee for the debut performance of “Be Like That.” The track is the third single on Kane’s latest EP, Mixtape, Vol. 1, and is currently sitting at #22 on the Billboard Hot 100 and is in the top 15 on the Billboard Adult Top 40 chart.

Kane is up for three trophies at the ceremony in the categories of Top Country Artist, Top Country Male Artist and Top Country Album for Experiment.

The hitmaker won’t be the only country act performing at the all-genre show. Luke Combs will also take the stage, along with a special performance by Garth Brooks as he receives the Icon Award.

The BBMAs air on October 14 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

By Cillea Houghton

